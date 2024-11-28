Boating Activities at Khanpur Lake Banned Under Section 144

In a move aimed at ensuring public safety, Deputy Commissioner Haripur, Shozab Abbas Thursday has imposed a ban on all boating activities at Khanpur Lake under Section 144 of the CrPC.

KHANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) In a move aimed at ensuring public safety, Deputy Commissioner Haripur, Shozab Abbas Thursday has imposed a ban on all boating activities at Khanpur Lake under Section 144 of the CrPC.

The decision follows a request from the Assistant Commissioner and DSP Khanpur, who raised concerns over potential conflicts among boat operators, which could lead to unpleasant incidents.

The ban will remain in effect for 30 days, from November 25, 2024, to December 24, 2024. Authorities have warned that any violation of the ban will lead to legal action under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

The Station House Officer (SHO) has been instructed to take strict action, including filing FIRs against anyone found in violation of the order.