Boating Bridge At River Chenab Demanded

Umer Jamshaid Published October 27, 2024 | 11:30 AM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Shujabad and Khangarh, two important cities on opposite sides of Chenab River,

face persistent challenges in transportation that disrupt daily lives and economic

activities for thousands of residents due to lack of boating bridge.

With populations nearing 800,000 in Shujabad and 400,000 in Khangarh, thousands

of citizens depend on boats to cross the river for trade, family visits, and recreation.

Despite the high demand, a long-standing request for a boating bridge remains

unaddressed, causing inconvenience and limiting local growth.

Each day, a good number of citizens journey between the two cities, primarily for trade.

Merchants and traders rely on the river crossing to maintain connections and supply

goods between these vital economic hubs.

Families residing on both riverbanks also frequently travel to visit relatives despite

geographical separation.

Currently, four to five large boats provide transportation across the Chenab daily.

These boats charge Rs 100 per passenger and an additional Rs 100 per motorcycle,

covering a distance of nearly one kilometer. However, the distance between the both

cities could be covered within 15 minutes in case the river has proper boating bridge.

Travelers board boats at several key points along the river, including Nehlonwala,

Thatha Qureshian, and Sindhialianwala. The sites are often crowded as residents

eagerly wait for the limited transport available, an indication of the need for a more

permanent solution.

Local citizens, including community representatives such as Baba Aslam, Aamir Shehzad,

Sajid Qureshi and some others, voiced their appeal for a boating bridge as it was necessary

for smoother transport.

According to these residents, the bridge would bring immense benefits to both cities,

cutting travel time and reducing the strain of long commutes. They stated, although boating

is a scenic mode of travel, but it is time-consuming and cannot keep up with the growing

population's demands.

Apart from the economic benefits, a boating bridge could also enhance trade connectivity

between Shujabad and Khangarh. It could even attract tourists, increasing local business

opportunities around river-based recreation.

The residents argue that a boating bridge is vital for sustaining the area's economic

activities and is key to unlocking the trade potential between Shujabad and Khangarh.

The demand for a boating bridge is not new. Residents stated it had been an age-old request.

The construction of boating bridge would support the development of the both cities,

Shujabad and Khangarh.

"We are hopeful for a boating bridge to facilitate all citizens," said Baba Aslam,

a community leader. "It would ease travel, boost trade, and connect families",

he added.

