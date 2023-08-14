Boating facility provided at Canal Park

Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) has provided boating facility at Canal Park Sammundri Road here on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) has provided boating facility at Canal Park Sammundri Road here on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Anan Qamar inaugurated the boating facility and took a round of Canal Park lake in a boat.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that boating facility at Canal Park would be a great entertainment for the people while other facilities in this park would be improved very soon.

Director General (DG) PHA Zameer Hussain briefed the deputy commissioner about boating facility and said that it was a gift for the people on 76th Independence Day.

He said that PHA was utilizing its all available resources to improve the overall condition of the public parks in Faisalabad besides ensuring attractive landscaping of green belts and intersections of the city for entertainment of the masses.