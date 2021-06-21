UrduPoint.com
Boats Removed From Saiful Malook Lake, Kunhar River To Revive Ecosystem

Sumaira FH 37 seconds ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 06:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Following the vision of PTI government to provide clean and green visiting spots to the tourists and in the wake of recent visit of the Chief Secretary & Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police, Hazara Commissioner Riaz Khan visited the Naran area and lake Saif-ul-Malook on Monday.

On the occasion, the commissioner noticed that despite a ban on boating, 28 boats were sailing on the waters of Saif-ul-Malook. The commissioner ordered for removal of the boats in order to revive the ecosystem and marine life in the area including trout fish.

As many as 13 boats were removed by the owners voluntarily while 15 others were confiscated by the administration and handed over to the Wildlife Department.

It is pertinent to mention here that the people who were attached to the business of boating will be provided alternate business. Similarly, 28 rafting boats which were illegally plying in the River Kunhar were also confiscated.

In addition to this, all the encroachments alongside the River Kunhar and Mansehra-Naran-Jhalkhad Road were being removed. The Kaghan Development Authority was being fully strengthened to do away with all the pitfalls prevalent in the region and to restore the natural beauty of this valley.

