UrduPoint.com

BOD Chairman Directs FESCO To Issue Timely NOCs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 14, 2023 | 11:42 PM

BOD Chairman directs FESCO to issue timely NOCs

Chairman Board of Directors (BoD) of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Malik Tahsin Awan has issued special directives for timely delivery of No Objection Certificate (NOC) to the candidates in connection with the coming elections

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :Chairman board of Directors (BoD) of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Malik Tahsin Awan has issued special directives for timely delivery of No Objection Certificate (NOC) to the candidates in connection with the coming elections.

FESCO spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Tuesday that working hours of all Revenue Offices and Computer Centers of FESCO in eight districts of FESCO region including Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Chiniot, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab and Bhakkar have been changed from 8 a.

m. to 12 noon.

The working hours of these offices have been increased for convenience of the candidates participating in the elections so that they can easily get the NOCs related to their electricity bills.

Chairman FESCO Board of Directors Malik Tahsin Awan also issued orders to all Revenue Offices to make separate counters for issuing NOCs to the candidates participating in elections.

He also ordered to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity to Election Commission offices in the FESCO region, spokesman added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Electricity Election Commission Of Pakistan Company Noc Chiniot Jhang Sargodha Bhakkar Khushab Mianwali Toba Tek Singh All From FESCO

Recent Stories

Sharjah Private Education Authority approves 5% ma ..

Sharjah Private Education Authority approves 5% maximum fees increase for academ ..

3 minutes ago
 FCCU media center takes lead by organizing three-d ..

FCCU media center takes lead by organizing three-day training workshop for journ ..

23 minutes ago
 Brent Crude Drops Below $78 Per Barrel First Time ..

Brent Crude Drops Below $78 Per Barrel First Time Since January 5

14 minutes ago
 Ministry of Human Resources warns against unreliab ..

Ministry of Human Resources warns against unreliable social media pages promotin ..

33 minutes ago
 Slovak Gov't May Decide on Transfer of MiG-29 Figh ..

Slovak Gov't May Decide on Transfer of MiG-29 Fighters to Ukraine on Wednesday - ..

14 minutes ago
 Putin Says Current European Leaders Lost Instinct ..

Putin Says Current European Leaders Lost Instinct of National Interest

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.