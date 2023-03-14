BOD Chairman directs FESCO to issue timely NOCs

(@FahadShabbir)

Chairman Board of Directors (BoD) of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Malik Tahsin Awan has issued special directives for timely delivery of No Objection Certificate (NOC) to the candidates in connection with the coming elections

FESCO spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Tuesday that working hours of all Revenue Offices and Computer Centers of FESCO in eight districts of FESCO region including Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Chiniot, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab and Bhakkar have been changed from 8 a.

m. to 12 noon.

The working hours of these offices have been increased for convenience of the candidates participating in the elections so that they can easily get the NOCs related to their electricity bills.

Chairman FESCO Board of Directors Malik Tahsin Awan also issued orders to all Revenue Offices to make separate counters for issuing NOCs to the candidates participating in elections.

He also ordered to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity to Election Commission offices in the FESCO region, spokesman added.