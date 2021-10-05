UrduPoint.com

BoD Constituted For Bacha Khan Trust Educational Foundation

Tue 05th October 2021 | 07:12 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :Awami National Party (ANP) Tuesday constituted Board of Directors (BoD) for Bacha Khan Trust Educational Foundation wherein Waqar Khattak would be the chairman Dr Sohail Khan secretary of the board.

A statement issued here said that CEO Bacha Khan Trust Aimal Wali Khan gave approval to the Names of members of the BoD which include Sardar Hussain Babak, Musarrat Ahmed Zaib, Dr Fazl ul Rahim Marwat, Dr Jamil Ahmed, Professor Dr Hafiz Inamullah, Dr Niaz Muhammad, Rafiq Khattak, Dr Imdadullah, Musarrat Khattak, Naveed Khan, Ahmed Rashid and Abdullah Khan.

More Stories From Pakistan

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

