BoD constituted for Bacha Khan Trust Educational Foundation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :Awami National Party (ANP) Tuesday constituted Board of Directors (BoD) for Bacha Khan Trust Educational Foundation wherein Waqar Khattak would be the chairman Dr Sohail Khan secretary of the board.

A statement issued here said that CEO Bacha Khan Trust Aimal Wali Khan gave approval to the Names of members of the BoD which include Sardar Hussain Babak, Musarrat Ahmed Zaib, Dr Fazl ul Rahim Marwat, Dr Jamil Ahmed, Professor Dr Hafiz Inamullah, Dr Niaz Muhammad, Rafiq Khattak, Dr Imdadullah, Musarrat Khattak, Naveed Khan, Ahmed Rashid and Abdullah Khan.