BoD Meeting Of Autonomous Bodies Held

Faizan Hashmi Published August 29, 2023 | 09:43 PM

A meeting regarding Boards of Directors (BoDs) of autonomous bodies was held here at Chief Minister's House on Tuesday with Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan in the Chair

Legal matters related to the functions of the BoDs were reviewed in the meeting with a special focus on the decisions taken in the 34th board meeting of the Provincial Housing Authority.

Caretaker Provincial Minister for Law, Justice (retired) Arshad Hussain Shah, Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, Secretary Law, Advocate General and other concerned high ups were present.

It was decided in the meeting to review the new policy regarding allotment of plots under Provincial Housing Authority, and the chief minister directed the Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to look into the decisions taken in the 34th Board meeting of PHA regarding the allotment of plots.

It was decided in the meeting that a committee comprising provincial law minister, advocate general and other relevant authorities will look into the decisions of the 34th board meeting of PHA and submit its recommendations to the chief minister.

Addressing the participants, the chief minister said that the caretaker provincial government, within its mandate, will take every possible step for the welfare of citizens.

The government will ensure complete integrity and honesty in all matters of governance, he remarked and said that public welfare will be of foremost importance in all the decisions of the government, and meritocracy and transparency would be ensured in all the matters of governance.

