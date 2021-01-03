BOD meeting of FWMC held

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) :The 50th meeting of the Board of Directors of the Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) was held here on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner / Chairman Board of Directors Muhammad Ali chaired the meeting while CEO FWMC Kashif Raza Awan, GM Operations Col (retd) Emad Gul and other officers were also present.

The meeting decided to give honorarium to the staffers who performed duties during corona pandemic and Eidul Adha.

The deputy commissioner also directed the FWMC chief to run a public awareness campaign about the use of toilets as well as water conservation and sanitation.

The CEO FWMC briefed the board members on operational matters and reiterated his commitmentto provide the best services to people.