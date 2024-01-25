Open Menu

BoD Of PHA Approves Budget

Umer Jamshaid Published January 25, 2024 | 03:40 PM

BoD of PHA approves budget

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) A meeting of the board of governors of the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA)

was held in which budget 2023-24 was approved on Thursday.

The video-link meeting was held at conference room of the commissioner's office which

was presided over by Caretaker Provincial Minister for Housing and Auqaf Syed Azfar Ali Nasir

and Secretary Sajid Zafar.

Director General PHA Tauqeer Haider Kazmi gave detailed briefing regarding budget

in the meeting.

The budget of the PHA for the fiscal year 2023-24 has been estimated Rs 383 million while

expenditures had been estimated Rs 302.

6 million.

PHA DG Tauqeer Haider Kazmi told the meeting that PHA’s schemes worth Rs 576 million

were underway to make the city greenish.

In the meeting, important decisions were made regarding new parks and green belts,

upgrading of parks, green belts and green areas, and making the PHA financially stable.

Addressing the meeting, Provincial Minister Azfar Ali Nasser praised the PHA’s practical efforts

especially establishment of Joyland in Company Bagh.

