BoD of PSEB approves budget of Rs Rs.302.847 miln for FY 2020-21

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Board of Directors (BoD) of Pakistan Software Export board (PSEB) on Thursday approved PSEB operational budget estimates of Rs.302.847 million for the Financial Year 2020-21.

The approved was given in a meeting chaired by Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque.

Federal Secretary Ministry of IT and Telecommunication Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui was also present in the meeting.

The meeting approved the minutes of the previous meeting of Board of Directors of the PSEB and re-composition of the sub-committees of the PSEB Board of Directors.

Earlier, Federal Secretary Ministry of IT briefed the chair about the working of the PSEB and its performance.