BoD of SEZA gives SEZ status to Mohmand Marble City

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :The board of Directors (BoD) meeting of Special Economic Zone Authority (SEZA) Tuesday approved and granted the status of Special Economic Zone (SEZ) to Mohmand Marble City.

The meeting chaired by Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, approved the purchase of 2000 acre of land for Mohmand Marble city to convert it into the SEZ.

The Chief Minister directed on the occasion that no plot should be allowed for Sale in Rashakai Special Economic Zone while shifting of Marble factories from Warsak road, Malagori and Shabqar to the economic zone should be done on priority basis.

He further directed that if an investor doesn't develop a plot in the economic zone within six months of purchase, the concerned authorities should cancel the allotment of the plot.

He assured provision of best facilities to investors in the province for promotion of the industrial sector, adding that the government would fully support the industrial sector to create job opportunities for local people.

The meeting was attended by Special Assistant to CM for Industries Abdul Karim and other Board members.