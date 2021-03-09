UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bodies Formed For Facilitation Of Urban Areas Development Authorities

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 05:20 PM

Bodies formed for facilitation of Urban Areas Development Authorities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :The Board of Directors (BOD) of Urban Areas Development Authorities in its meeting held here Tuesday formed four different sub-committees for facilitation and strengthening of Urban Areas Development Authorities.

The BOD meeting, chaired by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government Elections and Rural Development Akbar Ayub Khan, also approved that the each committee would be chaired by a Member of the Provincial Assembly who would be elected from among MPA members on the Board of Directors.

These bodies would facilitate Urban Areas Development Authorities to solve the problems of existing authorities in the province, improve their performance and extend best facilities to the people.

The approved sub-committees included Service Matters Committee, Budget and Finance Committee, the Rules and Regulation Committee and the Auction Committee.

It was also approved that the board meetings would be held on a monthly basis in which decisions on zone wise authorities would be taken and reforms would be made for further improvement of public sector housing schemes.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Budget Provincial Assembly From Government Best Housing

Recent Stories

Haideri denies PTI’s offer for office of Senate ..

10 minutes ago

37,460 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in l ..

11 minutes ago

Dubai to host friendly match between UAE and Israe ..

26 minutes ago

Gold prices increase Rs500 to Rs103,000

4 minutes ago

Ehsaas program dedicated to foster women full part ..

4 minutes ago

2nd Research Productivity Award 2019-20 held at GC ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.