Bodies formed for facilitation of Urban Areas Development Authorities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :The Board of Directors (BOD) of Urban Areas Development Authorities in its meeting held here Tuesday formed four different sub-committees for facilitation and strengthening of Urban Areas Development Authorities.

The BOD meeting, chaired by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government Elections and Rural Development Akbar Ayub Khan, also approved that the each committee would be chaired by a Member of the Provincial Assembly who would be elected from among MPA members on the Board of Directors.

These bodies would facilitate Urban Areas Development Authorities to solve the problems of existing authorities in the province, improve their performance and extend best facilities to the people.

The approved sub-committees included Service Matters Committee, Budget and Finance Committee, the Rules and Regulation Committee and the Auction Committee.

It was also approved that the board meetings would be held on a monthly basis in which decisions on zone wise authorities would be taken and reforms would be made for further improvement of public sector housing schemes.