Bodies of 2 drowned youths sent for burial

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :The police Tuesday sent back the bodies of two Azad Kashmir-based youths for burial, who had drowned in River Chenab while swimming near Head Marala-Sialkot on Monday.

The police said that Barnala-AJK based two youths -- Safiyan (19) and Shehzad (18) -- had come to Head Marala-Sialkot for picnicking there at the banks of River Chenab.

However, they drowned while bathing and swimming in River Chenab. The divers of Rescue-1122 fished out the bodies from the flow of floodwater and sent back to their native area.