UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bodies Of 2 Drowned Youths Sent For Burial

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 05:50 PM

Bodies of 2 drowned youths sent for burial

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :The police Tuesday sent back the bodies of two Azad Kashmir-based youths for burial, who had drowned in River Chenab while swimming near Head Marala-Sialkot on Monday.

The police said that Barnala-AJK based two youths -- Safiyan (19) and Shehzad (18) -- had come to Head Marala-Sialkot for picnicking there at the banks of River Chenab.

However, they drowned while bathing and swimming in River Chenab. The divers of Rescue-1122 fished out the bodies from the flow of floodwater and sent back to their native area.

Related Topics

Police From

Recent Stories

High time to realize dangers to Pakistan's existen ..

8 minutes ago

India pushing the region to brink of war, AJK Pres ..

8 minutes ago

Huawei Mobile Services Ecosystem Reaches New Heigh ..

13 minutes ago

HRW slams imposition of curfew in Occupied Kashmir

16 minutes ago

Cengiz Coskun says he received many marriage propo ..

24 minutes ago

UAE Government, UN75 launch ‘Future Possibilitie ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.