Open Menu

Bodies Of 2 Women Found In Regi Area

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 22, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Bodies of 2 women found in Regi area

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2023 ) :Bodies of the two women were found in Regi area of district Peshawar which were shifted to hospital for post-mortem, officials of the Regi Police told here Saturday.

The women were identified who had left their home for the doctor on Thursday this week.

Apparently, the cause of their death is due to high transmission electricity line passing in the area, police said. A case was registered on the complaint of the father.

The police also arrested the alleged accused named in the case. Investigation has been started on various aspects of the incident, the police said.

Related Topics

Peshawar Police Electricity Doctor Women

Recent Stories

PM lays foundation stone of road projects in Sharq ..

PM lays foundation stone of road projects in Sharqpur

12 minutes ago
 Liwa Date Festival welcomes 34,000 visitors

Liwa Date Festival welcomes 34,000 visitors

21 minutes ago
 LMDC Lahore Awarded University Charter: Lahore UBA ..

LMDC Lahore Awarded University Charter: Lahore UBAS – Lahore University of Bio ..

50 minutes ago
 DEWA strengthens its commitment to green mobility ..

DEWA strengthens its commitment to green mobility by joining CharIN as a core me ..

51 minutes ago
 Heavy rain hits Lahore, Punjab other cities

Heavy rain hits Lahore, Punjab other cities

2 hours ago
 PTI Chief using delaying tactics in Toshakhana ref ..

PTI Chief using delaying tactics in Toshakhana reference case: Tarar

3 hours ago
Cabinet okays Rs3.50 to Rs7.96 increase in power b ..

Cabinet okays Rs3.50 to Rs7.96 increase in power base tariff

3 hours ago
 Ambassador Masood, Congressman McCaul discuss ways ..

Ambassador Masood, Congressman McCaul discuss ways to strengthen Pak-US ties

3 hours ago
 Punjab govt to initiate program to educate schoolc ..

Punjab govt to initiate program to educate schoolchildren about sexual abuse inc ..

3 hours ago
 FM distributes ownership rights certificates among ..

FM distributes ownership rights certificates among flood victims

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 July 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 July 2023

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan