Bodies of 2 women found in Regi area

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2023 ) :Bodies of the two women were found in Regi area of district Peshawar which were shifted to hospital for post-mortem, officials of the Regi Police told here Saturday.

The women were identified who had left their home for the doctor on Thursday this week.

Apparently, the cause of their death is due to high transmission electricity line passing in the area, police said. A case was registered on the complaint of the father.

The police also arrested the alleged accused named in the case. Investigation has been started on various aspects of the incident, the police said.