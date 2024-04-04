Bodies of 2 youths found in Bahawalnagar

BAHAWALNAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) The bodies of two youths were found in separate incidents in Bahawalnagar on Thursday.

As per details, in the last 24 hours, authorities recovered the bodies of two youths from different locations.

One, identified as 23-year-old Anwar, was discovered in a mosque washroom in Satellite Town, Chishtian.

The other, 30-year-old Asif was found in a small graveyard in Haroonabad city. The police took custody of the bodies and commenced legal procedures, transporting them to the hospital for post-mortem examination.

The cause of death remains unknown at this time.

