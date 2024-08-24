Open Menu

Bodies Of 28 Pilgrims Arrive In Pakistan Via Special Flight

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 24, 2024 | 12:06 PM

Bodies of 28 pilgrims arrive in Pakistan via special flight

Special plane also carried sixteen Pakistani nationals who were injured in the accident

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 24th, 2024) The mortal remains of twenty eight Pakistani Zaireen who died in a bus accident in Yazd, Iran, on Saturday arrived in Pakistan through a special plane.

On arrival in Jacobabad, the plane was received by Provincial Minister, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah and Director General Liaison Office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Karachi, Irfan Soomro.

The special plane also carried sixteen Pakistani nationals who were injured in the accident.

Prior to departure of the special plane for Pakistan, Governor Mehran Fatemi and Imam Juma of Yazd paid their respects to the deceased at the Yazd Airport.

