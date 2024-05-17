Bodies Of 3 Including Newborn Found
Sumaira FH Published May 17, 2024 | 03:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) Three people, including a newborn, were found dead in different areas of the city during the last 24 hours.
According to a police report, an elderly man was found dead from the Millat Road area in the limits of Millat Town police.
A newborn was found dead near a water course of Chak No 210-RB in Khurrianwala police precinct.
Another body was found from Street No 8, Nigehbanpura area of Sargodha Road police station.
All three bodies were yet to be identified. Police have removed all to the mortuary of a hospital.
