Bodies of 7 Barkhan tragedy victims sent to their hometowns in Punjab

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) Dera Ghazi Khan Divisional Commissioner Ashfaq Ahmed Chaudhry expressed deep sorrow over the Barkhan massacre on Wednesday and extended condolences to the bereaved families.

He confirmed that bodies of seven victims had been sent to their respective hometowns in Punjab by Rescue 1122 ambulances.

In a statement, the commissioner said that DG Khan Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Usman Khalid and Political Assistant Koh-e-Suleman Muhammad Asad Khan Chandia received the bodies from the Balochistan authorities at the Bawata inter-provincial checkpoint.

The victims were identified as: Adnan Mustafa, son of Ghulam Mustafa, from Burewala, Vehari; DSP (retd) Ashiq Hussain, son of Ghulam Sarwar, from Multan; Muhammad Ashiq, son of Daud Ali, from Sheikhupura; Shaukat Ali, son of Sardar Ali, from Faisalabad; Asim Ali, son of Mehmood Ali, from Lahore; Muhammad Ajmal, son of Allah Wasaya, from Lodhran; and Sufyan, son of Boota (Chohan clan), from Faisalabad.

The Barkhan massacre took place when terrorists intercepted a passenger bus in the Rarkan area in Balochistan the other day. The assailants checked passengers' identification, singled out those from Punjab, and shot them dead.