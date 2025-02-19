Open Menu

Bodies Of 7 Barkhan Tragedy Victims Sent To Their Hometowns In Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 19, 2025 | 03:40 PM

Bodies of 7 Barkhan tragedy victims sent to their hometowns in Punjab

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) Dera Ghazi Khan Divisional Commissioner Ashfaq Ahmed Chaudhry expressed deep sorrow over the Barkhan massacre on Wednesday and extended condolences to the bereaved families.

He confirmed that bodies of seven victims had been sent to their respective hometowns in Punjab by Rescue 1122 ambulances.

In a statement, the commissioner said that DG Khan Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Usman Khalid and Political Assistant Koh-e-Suleman Muhammad Asad Khan Chandia received the bodies from the Balochistan authorities at the Bawata inter-provincial checkpoint.

The victims were identified as: Adnan Mustafa, son of Ghulam Mustafa, from Burewala, Vehari; DSP (retd) Ashiq Hussain, son of Ghulam Sarwar, from Multan; Muhammad Ashiq, son of Daud Ali, from Sheikhupura; Shaukat Ali, son of Sardar Ali, from Faisalabad; Asim Ali, son of Mehmood Ali, from Lahore; Muhammad Ajmal, son of Allah Wasaya, from Lodhran; and Sufyan, son of Boota (Chohan clan), from Faisalabad.

The Barkhan massacre took place when terrorists intercepted a passenger bus in the Rarkan area in Balochistan the other day. The assailants checked passengers' identification, singled out those from Punjab, and shot them dead.

Recent Stories

Arab Authority for Agricultural Investment highlig ..

Arab Authority for Agricultural Investment highlights importance of cooperation ..

14 minutes ago
 Brazil strengthens presence at IDEX 2025 with 11 d ..

Brazil strengthens presence at IDEX 2025 with 11 defence firms

43 minutes ago
 UAE supports establishment of centres for foster f ..

UAE supports establishment of centres for foster families, orphanages in Ukraine ..

43 minutes ago
 COAS in UK to attend 7th Regional Stabilization Co ..

COAS in UK to attend 7th Regional Stabilization Conference

57 minutes ago
 Ukraine showcases unmanned systems at IDEX 2025

Ukraine showcases unmanned systems at IDEX 2025

1 hour ago
 Cricket fans' wait over: ICC event returns to Paki ..

Cricket fans' wait over: ICC event returns to Pakistan after 29 years

2 hours ago
Sharjah Ruler establishes, regulates Sharjah Fashi ..

Sharjah Ruler establishes, regulates Sharjah Fashion Lab

2 hours ago
 XRANGE, Mira Aerospace partner to advance high-alt ..

XRANGE, Mira Aerospace partner to advance high-altitude platform station flight ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan decide to bowl first against New Zealand ..

Pakistan decide to bowl first against New Zealand in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 O ..

2 hours ago
 Rulers of Emirates congratulate King of Jordan on ..

Rulers of Emirates congratulate King of Jordan on successful surgery

2 hours ago
 PO Chairman, CEO Faisal Zahid Malik meets KP Gover ..

PO Chairman, CEO Faisal Zahid Malik meets KP Governor Kundi

3 hours ago
 Emerge signs agreement with Tawazun Industrial Par ..

Emerge signs agreement with Tawazun Industrial Park for 13.25MWp solar PV plant

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan