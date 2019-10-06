UrduPoint.com
Bodies Of Boy, Girl Found

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 06th October 2019 | 02:20 PM

Bodies of boy, girl found

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2019 ) :Two bodies of a young boy and girl has been found in Jhagra area police said Sunday.

Chamkani Police said that the bodies recovered from Bara River. The boy has been identified as Jawad while the girl did not identified yet.

The bodies were taken to hospital for postmortem. Police have registered the case against 'unknown culprits and started investigation.

