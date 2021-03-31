UrduPoint.com
Bodies Of Couple, Two Children Found In Hasilpur

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 02:44 PM

Bodies of couple, two children found in Hasilpur

Bodies of four members of a family including husband, wife and their two children were found in a house in Ghareeb Mahalla of Hasilpur city

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :Bodies of four members of a family including husband, wife and their two children were found in a house in Ghareeb Mahalla of Hasilpur city.

According to the spokesman for Bahawalpur police here, police received information about presence of four bodies in a house in Street No. 18 of Ghareeb Mahalla in Hasilpur City. "Hasilpur police immediately reached the scene where body of a man was hanged with roof fan while three bodies including a woman and two children were placed in the room," he said.

He further said that the bodies were identified as 38-year-old Malik Nadeem, 33-year-old his wife Saima Bibi, six-year-old his daughter Maniha and three-year-old his son Azaan.

He added that the body of Nadeem was hanged with ceiling fan. Other bodies were placed over beds in the room.

Teams of Crime Scene Unit (CSU) and Punjab Forensic Science Agency have also reached Hasilpur and examined the bodies.

The police said that forensic teams had been investigating the incident to find out the clue behind the deaths whether the family was murdered or it was incident of suicide. "SP (Investigation) himself has been supervising the investigation into the incident," he concluded.

