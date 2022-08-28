Bodies of drowned kids found

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :Rescue-1122 teams have fished out the bodies of two kids, who had drowned in Gugera branch canal on Friday.

A spokesman said here on Sunday that 40-year-old Raj Bibi, wife of Aslam of Saim Quarters Jaranwala, got irritated after quarreling with her in-laws over a domestic dispute.

She, along with her two sons -- Rehmat Ali (6) and Ahmad Ali (3) jumped into the canal near Vocational Training College on Lahore-Jaranwala Road to commit suicide.

However, passersby called Rescue-1122 rescuers, who pulled out the woman from the canal water immediately and shifted her to hospital for treatment, but both kids drowned in the canal.

The rescue teams, after hectic efforts of 48 hours, succeeded in fishing out the body of ill-fated Ahmad Ali about 35 kilometers away from the incident site whereas body of Rehmat Ali was found about 70-km away from Vocational Training College. Both bodies were handed over to the area police, he added.