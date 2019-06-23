UrduPoint.com
Bodies Of Drowning Victims Retrieved From Gadani Beach

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 32 minutes ago Sun 23rd June 2019 | 05:00 PM

Bodies of drowning victims retrieved from Gadani beach

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2019 ) :Bodies of two young men, belonging to different parts of Karachi, were retrieved from the Gadani beach Sunday morning.

Volunteers of Edhi ambulance service confirming the incident of drowning told APP that deceased Ibrahim (35) and Saad (30) in their attempt to brave heavy currents lost their lives in the early morning hours.

It was said to have taken some three hours to recover their bodies as Gadani, one of the most frequented beaches, had not many people around at the time of incident reported to be 6 o clock.

Body of Saad was taken away by his family members residing in Ancholi, Gulberg area whereas bereaved family of Ibrahim from Liaqutabad has placed the mortal at the Edhi mortuary.

