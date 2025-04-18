Bodies of eight slain Pakistani nationals repatriated from Iran

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) The mortal remains of eight Pakistani nationals, killed in a terrorist attack in Mehrestan, Iran on April 12, were repatriated to Bahawalpur, aboard a PAF C-130 aircraft on Wednesday night.

Pakistan’s Consul in Zahidan was also present on the flight, according to a Foreign Office press release.

Upon arrival, the Bahawalpur administration took custody of the remains and ensured their prompt delivery to the bereaved families.

All necessary legal and medical formalities were efficiently completed to facilitate the swift repatriation process, which involved transporting the dead bodies from Mehrestan to Zahidan and onwards to Bahawalpur.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to Iran and his team worked closely with Iranian authorities and relevant Pakistani institutions to expedite the repatriation.

The Foreign Office spokesperson appreciated the cooperation and help extended by the Government of Iran and prayed for eternal peace of the departed souls strength for the bereaved families to bear the loss.