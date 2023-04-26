Bodies of father, four children found in Bannu

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :The bodies of five persons, including a father and his four children between the ages of five and ten have been found in the Domail area of Bannu district on Wednesday.

According to a police spokesperson, the dead bodies were found in the Koshi area of Domail and sent for medico-legal formalities.

A pistol was also found near the dead body of the father, who is identified as Aqleem, a resident of Azeem Kaley (village).

Close relatives of Aqleem informed the police that he was under mental stress for the last few months and was also on medication for the problem. Some intoxicating drugs were also found at the site of the crime, the spokesperson added.

The relatives said that the children had gone to their maternal grandfather's home and were returning home along with their father when this incident took place.

Police have registered a case and started investigation.