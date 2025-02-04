Bodies of four Pakistani victims of Morocco boat tragedy to arrive on Feb 5

The mortal remains of four Pakistani nationals who had died in a boat capsizing incident took place near the Moroccan port would be repatriated on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) The mortal remains of four Pakistani nationals who had died in a boat capsizing incident took place near the Moroccan port would be repatriated on Wednesday.

The bodies were identified after an extensive process of verification by the National Database Registration Authority (NADRA), according to a Foreign Office press release.

A boat carrying several Pakistanis had capsized near the Morroccan port of Dhakla on January 16.

The Pakistani nationals whose mortal remains are scheduled to arrive in Islamabad through Saudi airline flight SV726, included Hamid Shabbir (Passport No: CZ5133683), Muhammad Arslan Khan (Passport No: LM453261), Qaisar Iqbal (Passport No GR1331413) and Sajjad Ali (Passport No XX1836111).

The Embassy of Pakistan in Rabat, Morocco had informed that the repatriation of the mortal remains of other 13 Pakistani nationals perished in Morocco Boat incident were due in the ongoing week.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs had directed the relevant departments to ensure all necessary arrangements to receive the dead bodies at the Islamabad International Airport as per standard operating procedures and protocols.

Moreover, a Facilitation desk on arrival at the airport for the concerned families should be established by the Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) alongwith ambulances for onward transfer of mortal remains to respective final destinations.

Earlier, the Embassy had informed that a boat carrying 80 passengers, including several Pakistani nationals, setting off from Mauritania, had capsized near the Moroccan port of Dakhla.

Several survivors, including Pakistanis, were lodged in a camp near Dakhla and the Embassy of Pakistan in Rabat remained in touch with the local authorities.

The Crisis Management Unit (CMU) in the Foreign Ministry was activated and the Deputy Prime Minister / Foreign Minister has instructed the relevant Government agencies to extend all possible facilitation to the affected Pakistanis.