Bodies Of Four Pakistani Victims Of Morocco Boat Tragedy Repatriated
Sumaira FH Published February 06, 2025 | 09:34 PM
The mortal remains of four Pakistani nationals who had died in a boat capsizing incident near the Moroccan port reached here on Wednesday night
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) The mortal remains of four Pakistani nationals who had died in a boat capsizing incident near the Moroccan port reached here on Wednesday night.
The bodies were identified after an extensive process of verification by the National Database Registration Authority (NADRA).
A boat carrying several Pakistanis was capsized near the Moroccan port of Dhakla on January 16.
The Pakistani nationals whose mortal remains arrived in Islamabad through a Saudi Airline flight SV726, included Hamid Shabbir (Passport No: CZ5133683), Muhammad Arslan Khan (Passport No: LM453261), Qaisar Iqbal (Passport No: GR1331413) and Sajjad Ali (Passport No: XX1836111).
The Embassy of Pakistan in Rabat, Morocco had informed that the repatriation of the mortal remains of other 13 Pakistani nationals perished in Morocco Boat incident were due in the ongoing week.
Talking to media, Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Chaudhry Salik Hussain expressed grief and sorrow over the tragic incident stating, ”I have no words to express my pain and feeling over this incident.”
He said that all the officers were very saddened and they are standing with bereaved families at this hour of the night, adding that our ministry was trying to create legal means to refrain such untoward incidents in future.
The ministry was signing Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with several countries to provide legal platforms to energetic youth.
The minister said that the mafia who thinking for selling and buying the youth but on the special directives of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, we were taking strict action against such elements.
“Our ministry is creating many opportunities for the youth by setting up offices at the local level so that the middlemen mafia can be eliminated,” he said.
He said that the Prime Minister and the Interior Minister had taken strict notice of this incident and directed the authorities concerned to take strict action against these elements.
He further informed that the ministry of Overseas Pakistanis was working with various countries to open institutes in Pakistan, as Pakistani youth were very talented and train them for employment opportunities at abroad.
Chaudhry Salik Hussain said that we have many opportunities coming our way and stressed the need to mobilize and utilize them. “We are opening offices at the local level in Mandi Bahauddin and Gujarat so that people were aware of the need for human resources and can legally go abroad for them.
The minister met and condoled the victims family members who came to receive the dead bodies at Islamabad International Airport.
The relevant departments ensured all necessary arrangements to receive the dead bodies at the Islamabad International Airport as per standard operating procedures and protocols.
Moreover, a facilitation desk on arrival at the airport for the concerned families had established by the Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) along with ambulances for onward transfer of mortal remains to respective final destinations.
Earlier, the Embassy had informed that a boat carrying 80 passengers, including several Pakistani nationals, setting off from Mauritania, had capsized near the Moroccan port of Dakhla.
Several survivors, including Pakistanis, were lodged in a camp near Dakhla and the Embassy of Pakistan in Rabat remained in touch with the local authorities.
The Crisis Management Unit (CMU) in the Foreign Ministry was activated and the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar had instructed the relevant government agencies to extend all possible facilitation to the affected Pakistanis.
Recent Stories
ALA 10th Linguistic Council highlights modern Arabic methodology
UAE Chambers discuss role of SMEs with South Africa
University of Sharjah hosts C2R Second General Assembly
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dera Ismail Khan, Sarah Rahman visits Polio transit poi ..
Aurat March to proceed on Feb 12, LHC informed
SAU hosts second Thar cultural festival to promote heritage, tourism and sustain ..
KP Labour minister visits Hazara, orders immediate action on workers' issues
Powerplay store to provide int’l-standard equipment to athletes: Jahangir Khan
Kashmiris express gratitude to Pakistan for unwavering support in freedom strugg ..
Zayed University to organise over 50 events as part of UAE Innovates 2025
DSQC commemorates Sharjah Ruler’s Tübingen honorary doctorate
Plant for Pakistan: A game-changer program to offset climate change
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dera Ismail Khan, Sarah Rahman visits Polio transit points1 minute ago
-
Aurat March to proceed on Feb 12, LHC informed1 minute ago
-
KP Labour minister visits Hazara, orders immediate action on workers' issues7 minutes ago
-
Plant for Pakistan: A game-changer program to offset climate change22 minutes ago
-
Sarfraz Bugti praises security forces for foiling sabotage plot in Chaman15 minutes ago
-
Govt declares day of national mourning on funeral of Prince Karim Aga30 minutes ago
-
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labour, Fazal Shakoor Khan chairs meeting to address problems of Suk ..30 minutes ago
-
Breath Pakistan: regional collaboration urged to combat glacial melt, air pollution at global climat ..36 minutes ago
-
PM inquires after health of Maulana Fazlur Rehman36 minutes ago
-
LHC upholds dismissal of stenographer for harassing female judiciary staff36 minutes ago
-
PTI sticking to politics of anarchy: Barrister Aqeel36 minutes ago
-
Pedestrian killed on road in khanewal46 minutes ago