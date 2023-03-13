Bodies of man, his daughter laid to rest

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :A man who tied his little daughter with his body and jumped into canal to commit suicide has been laid to rest in a local graveyard in Ahmadpur East area.

Police and Rescue 1122 sources said that a man identified as Muhammad Saleem tied his five-year-old daughter with his body and jumped into a canal linking with Head Panjnad in order to commit suicide.

The two drowned into canal water.

The teams of Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue 1122 made hectic efforts for three days to reterieve the bodies. The little girl who also drowned in the canal water was recognized as Zoha Saleem.

According to the preliminary investigation conducted by the local police, the deceased was depressed for some domestic issues. The funeral prayers of the deceased were offered and the two were laid to rest in local graveyard.