Bodies Of Middle-aged Man, Boy Found

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 08:30 PM

Bodies of middle-aged man, boy found

The bodies of a middle-aged man and a 6-year-old boy were recovered from two different palaces by the police on Tuesday

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :The bodies of a middle-aged man and a 6-year-old boy were recovered from two different palaces by the police on Tuesday.

According to police source, a 6-year-old Usman Ali, son of Nasrullah of Sakhi village, who was missing from the village, was killed by unidentified persons and his body was thrown in the nearby distributory.

Some villagers spotted the body and informed the police, which fished out it and shifted it to the local morgue. According to medical report, the boy was tortured to death by unidentified accused. The motive of the offence could not be ascertained as yet.

Also, the body of an unidentified middle-aged man was found lying in the paddy fields in Channi Rehan village.

According to police, the deceased was tortured to death. The body was shifted to the morgue for autopsy.

The police have registered two separate cases against unidentified killers.

Meanwhile, A 12-year-old boy of Thatha Khokhran was allegedly assaulted sexually by two persons. Police source said the victim Azeem Muzaffar, son of Muzaffar Ali, was on his way to a medical store to purchase some medicines when two persons Afrasiab Hanjra and Sheroz alias Tota Butt enticed him away to a nearby deserted place and forcibly assaulted him.

The police have registered a case against the accused but no arrest was made thus far.

