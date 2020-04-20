Bodies of minor boys not found in Sialkot

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :A Rescue-1122 team failed to find out the bodies of two minor brothers in Bambanwala-Ravi-Baidian (BRB) Canal near Daska on Monday.

On Sunday, some persons had killed Mozang Lahore based two brothers -- Ahmed (11) and Abdul Raheem (9) -- after killing their parents over a money dispute in Daska. The killers said they had thrown bodies of the boys in BRB Canal.