Bodies of nine Pakistanis killed in Iran being airlifted to Multan today

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) The bodies of nine Pakistani nationals, who were killed in a terrorist attack in Iran's Sistan-o-Baluchestan province on January 27, are being airlifted to Pakistan today.

"The mortal remains of nine Pakistani nationals, who were killed in a terrorist attack in Sistan-o-Baluchestan province of Iran on 27 January, are being airlifted today from Taftan border to Multan," the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement on Wednesday.

Praying for peace of the departed souls, the spokesperson said, "Our thoughts and prayers are with their loved ones.

”

Following the incident, Pakistan had strongly condemned the killings of its nationals in Iran terming it, “horrifying and despicable.” It underscored the need to immediately investigate the incident and hold accountable those involved in this heinous crime, the spokesperson had earlier said.

Pakistan had reiterated its firm resolve to fight terrorism and was taking all necessary measures in this regard.