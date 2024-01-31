Open Menu

Bodies Of Nine Pakistanis Killed In Iran Being Airlifted To Multan Today

Muhammad Irfan Published January 31, 2024 | 12:20 PM

Bodies of nine Pakistanis killed in Iran being airlifted to Multan today

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) The bodies of nine Pakistani nationals, who were killed in a terrorist attack in Iran's Sistan-o-Baluchestan province on January 27, are being airlifted to Pakistan today.

"The mortal remains of nine Pakistani nationals, who were killed in a terrorist attack in Sistan-o-Baluchestan province of Iran on 27 January, are being airlifted today from Taftan border to Multan," the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement on Wednesday.

Praying for peace of the departed souls, the spokesperson said, "Our thoughts and prayers are with their loved ones.

Following the incident, Pakistan had strongly condemned the killings of its nationals in Iran terming it, “horrifying and despicable.” It underscored the need to immediately investigate the incident and hold accountable those involved in this heinous crime, the spokesperson had earlier said.

Pakistan had reiterated its firm resolve to fight terrorism and was taking all necessary measures in this regard.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Attack Terrorist Foreign Office Iran January Border All From

Recent Stories

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi jailed for 14 years in Tho ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi jailed for 14 years in Thoshakhana case

1 hour ago
 Federal Cabinet approves digitization plan FBR: Sh ..

Federal Cabinet approves digitization plan FBR: Shamshad

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 January 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 January 2024

4 hours ago
 Interior Minister condemns terrorist attack in Mac ..

Interior Minister condemns terrorist attack in Machh

12 hours ago
 Queen Camilla takes public reins in King Charles's ..

Queen Camilla takes public reins in King Charles's absence

12 hours ago
Governor Punjab spends day with thalassemia childr ..

Governor Punjab spends day with thalassemia children

13 hours ago
 Court awards 10 year imprisonment to drug peddler

Court awards 10 year imprisonment to drug peddler

13 hours ago
 Police arrest two drug peddlers, recover illicit l ..

Police arrest two drug peddlers, recover illicit liquor

13 hours ago
 Nawaz aims to replicate past economic success with ..

Nawaz aims to replicate past economic success with new recovery efforts

13 hours ago
 Commissioner visits different schools, inspect pol ..

Commissioner visits different schools, inspect polling station setup

13 hours ago
 Revenue department officials important in general ..

Revenue department officials important in general election :DC.

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan