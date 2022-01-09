UrduPoint.com

Bodies Of Six IIOJK Youth Stranded At Banihal On Kashmir Highway

Umer Jamshaid Published January 09, 2022 | 09:00 PM

Bodies of six IIOJK youth stranded at Banihal on Kashmir highway

ISLAMABAD, Jan 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :Six bodies of Kashmiri youth remain stranded at Banihal in Ramban district of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), along Srinagar-Jammu highway due to closure of the road.

The bodies of six youth belonging to different districts of Kashmir valley are left stranded with the thoroughfare yet to be cleared of accumulated snow at several places, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Among the six bodies includes that of a youth from Pazipora in frontier Kupwara district, who died at Khanna in Punjab state of India.

The family of youth demanded arrangements for early arrival of the bodies.

Related Topics

India Snow Punjab Road Died Jammu Family Media From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 January 2022

12 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th January 2022

13 hours ago
 US Not Planning to Discuss With Russia Reducing US ..

US Not Planning to Discuss With Russia Reducing US Presence in Europe - White Ho ..

20 hours ago
 US Thinks Progress on Missiles Placement in Ukrain ..

US Thinks Progress on Missiles Placement in Ukraine Possible at Geneva Talks - W ..

21 hours ago
 7 arrested over aerial firing

7 arrested over aerial firing

21 hours ago
 NA Speaker condoles with Sadiq Sanjrani over death ..

NA Speaker condoles with Sadiq Sanjrani over death of brother

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.