Bodies of six IIOJK youth stranded at Banihal on Kashmir highway

ISLAMABAD, Jan 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :Six bodies of Kashmiri youth remain stranded at Banihal in Ramban district of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), along Srinagar-Jammu highway due to closure of the road.

The bodies of six youth belonging to different districts of Kashmir valley are left stranded with the thoroughfare yet to be cleared of accumulated snow at several places, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Among the six bodies includes that of a youth from Pazipora in frontier Kupwara district, who died at Khanna in Punjab state of India.

The family of youth demanded arrangements for early arrival of the bodies.