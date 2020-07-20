UrduPoint.com
Bodies Of Three Teenager Fished Out From Chenab River

Sumaira FH 35 seconds ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 12:30 PM

Bodies of three teenager fished out from Chenab river

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :Rescue 1122 divers fished out bodies of three teenagers who drowned in Chenab river while picnicking near Head Muhammad Wala on Sunday noon.

District Emergency Officer (DEO) Rescue 1122, Dr Natiq Hayat told APP on Monday that the three bodies were fished out from the river identified as Saad Qureshi (14) Yahya (15) and Sammad (10).

He said that two of them are brothers while third is their cousin.

The search operation was halted due to dark on Sunday evening, Dr Hayat said and adding that it was resumed on Monday which resulted in recovering of all three bodies.

DEO said that one of them slipped into river while two were drowned in an attempt to rescue him.

He said the Rescue team of scuba divers fished out the bodies while another team of as many divers were at its back up.

