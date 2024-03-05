Bodies of two drowned children recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) Rescue 1122 has recovered bodies of two children who drowned in the water pond in area of Adyala Road.

According to spokesman 1122, two children namely Azrah 9 and Zahid 10 were playing during the rain and slipped into a deeper region of water on the other day.

He said that a search and rescue operation was initiated by the rescue team and recovered the bodies .

The bodies were handed over to deceased family.