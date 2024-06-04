Bodies Of Two Men Found From Different Areas Of Tank
Sumaira FH Published June 04, 2024 | 04:10 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) The bodies of two men, killed with firing, were found from different areas of Tank on Tuesday, said a police official.
He said one body of veterinary assistant named Muhammad Arif, who was abducted by unknown armed men on Monday morning from Pakk village, was found in Kirri Shah Noor area.
The other body was of Kashif, a resident of Kirri Haider Village.
Both the bodies were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital while the police have started investigation.
Recent Stories
‘CPEC’s 2nd phase to promote B2B links b/w Pakistan, China’
Interior Minister, Pope Francis discuss promotion of peace
PM Shehbaz leaves for China on official visit
Realme Prepares to Launch the First Ever Premium Vegan Leather Back Smartphone, ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 June 2024
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan beat Uganda by 125 runs
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 June 2024
Constable suspended over bribe
Riaz Ahmad reelects President dist headmasters, principals association
PTI misused cipher for political gains, violated Official Secrets Act: Rana Ihsa ..
Idat case transferred to another court
PTI founder, Qureshi acquitted in long march vandalism cases
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Report on new toll plazas sites sought as admin pledge to zero tolerance against overloading10 seconds ago
-
Children’s safety collective responsibility: CM28 seconds ago
-
Collective efforts needed to safeguard planet: Gilani31 seconds ago
-
DC, DPO devise comprehensive plan to combat land grabbing in Mansehra34 seconds ago
-
CM launches Kisan Card to facilitate farmers40 seconds ago
-
Dera Police carry out search operations in different areas11 minutes ago
-
Drug peddlers held11 minutes ago
-
Interior Minister, Pope Francis discuss promotion of peace14 minutes ago
-
Sports Minister opens hockey academy21 minutes ago
-
Five drug peddlers netted with five kg charras31 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy weather forecast for city31 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz leaves for China on official visit35 minutes ago