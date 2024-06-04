Bodies of two men found from different areas of Tank

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) The bodies of two men, killed with firing, were found from different areas of Tank on Tuesday, said a police official.

He said one body of veterinary assistant named Muhammad Arif, who was abducted by unknown armed men on Monday morning from Pakk village, was found in Kirri Shah Noor area.

The other body was of Kashif, a resident of Kirri Haider Village.

Both the bodies were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital while the police have started investigation.