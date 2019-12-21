Bodies of two men recovered in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2019 ) :Two persons were found dead in different areas on Saturday.

According to hospital source, the body of a 30-year-old unidentified man was found floating in canal near Danga pull railway crossing.

Police shifted it to mortuary for autopsy.

Another body of a 30-year-old unidentified man was recovered in Millat Road area in Sargodha Road police station precincts. The locals spotted the body and informed the police, who shifted it to mortuary of Allied hospital.