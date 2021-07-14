Bodies of two sisters, brother found in interior city

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :At least three decomposed bodies of two sisters and a brother were found here on Wednesday in historic Mohallah Setheyaan, police said.

SSP Operation Yasir Afridi while talking to media men said that Kotwali police received a complaint by residents of the area about reek of the dead body.

Taking prompt action, police team rushed to the spot and recovered three decomposed bodies of aged persons including brother and two sisters, he said.

Police have collected the evidence and sent it to forensic laboratory for testing while investigation would be started upon receipt of results, SPP informed.