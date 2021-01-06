Bodies of two sisters recovered from drain

Two bodies of women were recovered from a drain at Kahna area on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :Two bodies of women were recovered from a drain at Kahna area on Wednesday.

The woman were identified as Abida and Sajida, two sisters.

Police said the married sisters were abducted on Nov 26 and their bodies were recovered from a drain.

The police said women were apparently strangulated.

Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani took notice of the incident and sought report from the CCPO Lahore about the incident. He ordered the police to arrest the persons involved in the crime as soon as possible