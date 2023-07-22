Open Menu

Bodies Of Two Teenagers Recovered From Canal

Faizan Hashmi Published July 22, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Bodies of two teenagers recovered from canal

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2023 ) :The bodies of two teenager cousins, who had drowned a few days ago in Uper Chenab Canal while bathing there, were recovered here on Saturday.

According to a spokesperson, divers of Rescue-1122 fished out the body of 18-year-old Fahad from Head Bomban Wala, while the body of 15-year-old Rahat was recovered from Larakki bridge.

A few days ago both were bathing in the canal near Khambran wala in a bid to beat the scorching heat here, said rescue officials.

According to rescue, both were the resident of Dubai Chowk, Gohadpur Sialkot.

Related Topics

Dubai Sialkot From

Recent Stories

PM calls upon political parties for national unity ..

PM calls upon political parties for national unity through charter of democracy

21 minutes ago
 Dubai Police concludes &#039;Positive Spirit&#039; ..

Dubai Police concludes &#039;Positive Spirit&#039; Tournament for inmates

1 hour ago
 Al Wathba Stallions Cup returns to Romania&#039;s ..

Al Wathba Stallions Cup returns to Romania&#039;s Bilosti Racetrack

1 hour ago
 Picture-Perfect Moments Within Reach: Experience C ..

Picture-Perfect Moments Within Reach: Experience Cool Photography with New vivo ..

2 hours ago
 Turkmenistan presented its second Voluntary Nation ..

Turkmenistan presented its second Voluntary National Review (VNR) on the impleme ..

2 hours ago
 PM lays foundation stone of road projects in Sharq ..

PM lays foundation stone of road projects in Sharqpur

2 hours ago
Liwa Date Festival welcomes 34,000 visitors

Liwa Date Festival welcomes 34,000 visitors

2 hours ago
 LMDC Lahore Awarded University Charter: Lahore UBA ..

LMDC Lahore Awarded University Charter: Lahore UBAS – Lahore University of Bio ..

3 hours ago
 DEWA strengthens its commitment to green mobility ..

DEWA strengthens its commitment to green mobility by joining CharIN as a core me ..

3 hours ago
 Heavy rain hits Lahore, Punjab other cities

Heavy rain hits Lahore, Punjab other cities

4 hours ago
 PTI Chief using delaying tactics in Toshakhana ref ..

PTI Chief using delaying tactics in Toshakhana reference case: Tarar

5 hours ago
 Cabinet okays Rs3.50 to Rs7.96 increase in power b ..

Cabinet okays Rs3.50 to Rs7.96 increase in power base tariff

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan