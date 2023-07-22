Bodies of two teenagers recovered from canal

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2023 ) :The bodies of two teenager cousins, who had drowned a few days ago in Uper Chenab Canal while bathing there, were recovered here on Saturday.

According to a spokesperson, divers of Rescue-1122 fished out the body of 18-year-old Fahad from Head Bomban Wala, while the body of 15-year-old Rahat was recovered from Larakki bridge.

A few days ago both were bathing in the canal near Khambran wala in a bid to beat the scorching heat here, said rescue officials.

According to rescue, both were the resident of Dubai Chowk, Gohadpur Sialkot.