Bodies Of Two Youths Found In Nusrat Khel

Muhammad Irfan Published June 21, 2022 | 02:20 PM

Bodies of two youths found in Nusrat Khel

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) ::The bullet riddled bodies of two youths were recovered from Nusrat Khel area here on Tuesday morning.

The victims have been identified as Abdul Hameed, resident of Nusrat Khel and Zubair, resident of Kaghzai. Both the bodies were shifted to hospital for postmortem.

Police after collecting evidences from the scene, have started further investigation.

