Bodies of woman,infant recovered from canal

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :A young woman and a baby were recovered dead from a canal near here in the limits of Qaderpur Ran police station.

According to police, on getting information the bodies of a twenty-four year old woman and a ten-month old baby girl were recovered from Qader Pur Ran canal.

The deceased were yet to be identified though investigation was underway on Wednesday.