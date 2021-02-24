UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bodies Of Woman,infant Recovered From Canal

Sumaira FH 38 seconds ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 10:40 AM

Bodies of woman,infant recovered from canal

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :A young woman and a baby were recovered dead from a canal near here in the limits of Qaderpur Ran police station.

According to police, on getting information the bodies of a twenty-four year old woman and a ten-month old baby girl were recovered from Qader Pur Ran canal.

The deceased were yet to be identified though investigation was underway on Wednesday.

Related Topics

Dead Police Police Station Young Women From

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 24 February 2021

26 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

UAE stock market liquidity up to AED1.33 bn as upb ..

10 hours ago

Over 3.48 million people in UAE vaccinated against ..

10 hours ago

Government Retreat reviews ways of boosting UAE’ ..

11 hours ago

EU Countries Already Received Over 40Mln of COVID- ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.