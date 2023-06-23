Open Menu

Bodies Of Youths Drowned In River Indus Recovered

Umer Jamshaid Published June 23, 2023 | 09:12 PM

Bodies of two of three youth drowned in river Indus near Attock Khurd Bridge on June 18 recovered from Dehar area-124 kilometres away from place of drowning

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :Bodies of two of three youth drowned in river Indus near Attock Khurd Bridge on June 18 recovered from Dehar area-124 kilometres away from place of drowning.

Three youths among two brothers native of Loralai Baluchistan who were studying a seminary in Akora Khattak town of KP came for a picnic and drowned one by one while saving each other in the river Indus.

Soon after their drowning incident, rescue 1122 teams launched a search operation but failed to recover bodies.

On Friday their bodies were spotted and retrieved from river and handed over to their heirs who came from Loralai.

Rescue 1122 sources said that the body of one youth still missing.

