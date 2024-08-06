Open Menu

Bodies Recovered From Burnt Car Identified

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 06, 2024 | 09:04 PM

Three bodies recovered from a burnt car near Chak 1-JB Ramdewali have been identified, here on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024)

Police spokesman said that Nishatabad police had received information three days ago that three car-riders were killed when their car caught fire due to unknown reasons near Pull Dingor Chak 1-JB Ramdewali.

The police recovered skeletons of three human corpses which were burnt severely during car mishap.

The police dispatched the skeletons to mortuary for postmortem and started investigation on various lines.

During initial investigation, the bodies were identified as Mohsan Masih resident of Chaman Zar Colony, Fayyaz Ahmad resident of Sir Syed Town and Maqbool Ahmad resident of Siddhupura. All these victims were wanted to the police in a number of cases of murder, extortion money, drug trafficking, illicit weapon holdings, etc.

However, the investigation was still under progress to determine whether their death was natural in the car mishap or not, spokesman added.

