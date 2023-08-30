Open Menu

Body Cameras Distributed Among Cops To Ensure Transparency In Policing Affairs

Sumaira FH Published August 30, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Body cameras distributed among cops to ensure transparency in policing affairs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :Islamabad police have distributed body cameras among the dedicated personnel of the Dolphin Squad to bolster transparency and accountability within the force.

Under the direct orders of Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO), the SSP Safe City initiated the distribution of these body cameras, coupled with comprehensive training on their proper usage.

The Primary objective behind this initiative is to ensure the secure and verifiable recording of interactions between police officials and the public.

By doing so, the Islamabad Capital Police aims to foster a safer environment, deter criminal activities, and keep a vigilant eye on any suspicious individuals or events.

During the training session, Dolphin Squad members were instructed to consistently wear and operate these body cameras while on duty.

This practice guarantees that all interactions with the public are securely recorded, serving as a deterrent against unlawful activities.

Furthermore, officials were unequivocally directed to refrain from conducting vehicle searches without the explicit authorization of senior officers.

They were also reminded to uphold courteous and respectful behaviour when interacting with the public, maintaining the highest standards of professionalism.

The Islamabad Capital Police remains steadfast in its commitment to safeguarding the lives and property of the citizens it serves. Islamabad police have appealed to all citizens for cooperation in a collective mission to uphold peace and security. It has been also asked to report any suspicious activities promptly to your nearest police station or dial the "Pucar-15" helpline.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Police Station Vehicle Nasir Criminals All From

Recent Stories

vivo Launched its Powerful Y27 Smartphone in Pakis ..

Vivo Launched its Powerful Y27 Smartphone in Pakistan with 44W FlashCharge Techn ..

2 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi secures bid to host 63rd ICCA Congress i ..

Abu Dhabi secures bid to host 63rd ICCA Congress in October

4 minutes ago
 realme's Meteoric Rise: Celebrating Five Years of ..

Realme's Meteoric Rise: Celebrating Five Years of Leaping Up in Pakistan

22 minutes ago
 Asia Cup 2023 Match 01 Pakistan Vs. Nepal

Asia Cup 2023 Match 01 Pakistan Vs. Nepal

36 minutes ago
 PCB confirms broadcast details for Pakistan v Sout ..

PCB confirms broadcast details for Pakistan v South Africa women series

57 minutes ago
 Imran Khan to stay in jail as special court extend ..

Imran Khan to stay in jail as special court extends his judicial remand till Sep ..

1 hour ago
Top ranked Pakistan to take on Nepal in Asia Cup o ..

Top ranked Pakistan to take on Nepal in Asia Cup opening match today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2023

4 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler approves 367 scholarships at Univers ..

Sharjah Ruler approves 367 scholarships at University of Khorfakkan

11 hours ago
 Caretaker govt evolving strategy to bring speedy p ..

Caretaker govt evolving strategy to bring speedy progress in energy, petroleum s ..

13 hours ago
 Tennis: US Open results

Tennis: US Open results

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan