Body Constitutes For Beautification Of Rajanpur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 12:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Rajanpur here on Tuesday has constituted a body for the beautification of district.

According to the details, District Monitoring Officer will be the focal person of the body and all ACs, Municipal Committee Chiefs would be the members of the committee.

All Assistant Commissioners of Tehsil levels would be the incharges to monitor the cleanness of cities and submit the report to their high ups on daily basis.

The directives has been issued to all the Chief Officers to ensure the true implementation of clean and green Pakistan policy of the government in the far flung areas of the state.

