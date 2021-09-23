Body formed to probe award of unprecedented highest marks by KP boards

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education has taken notice of award of unprecedented highest marks in Martic and intermediate annual examinations by different boards of the province and constituted a fact-finding and assessment committee.

The eight-member committee would verify and reassess the individual papers of candidates securing above 1090 marks out of 1100 in SSC and HSSC examinations 2021, said a notification issued here.

The body would also assess the track record of the students between their marks in present and previous examinations, it added.

It would examine the quality of paper checking and policy process by the Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Educations and would suggest corrective measures for future examinations.

The committee members include Additional Directress, Directorate of Professional Development Dr Safia Noor, Dr Shafqat Rehman of Directorate of Elementary and Secondary Education, Jehad Khan Principal GHS Sheikh Dheri Swabi, Dr Ajab Khan IM Sciences Peshawar, Siar Khan Subject Specialist (SS) Biology GHSS No 1 Peshawar, Hazrat Muhammad SS Chemistry GHSS No 1 Peshawar, Asmatullah Senior SS Math GHSS Pashtun Ghari, Nowshera and Sajjad Ahmad SS Physics GCNHSS Nahaqi Peshawar.

It is pertinent to mention here that students of different boards of KP got unprecedented highest marks in SSC and HSSC 2021annual examinations, even a female student secured 1100 out of 1100 in HSSC exams from Mardan BISE and several students secured 1099 and 1098 marks out of a total 1100 which created question marks on credibility of checking and award of marks in the examinations.

The award of unmatched marks by KP boards invited social media criticism and discussion on education system in the province. Even KP Education Minister expressed concerns over the highest marks and thus formed a body to dig out veracity of the marks achieved.