UrduPoint.com

Body Formed To Probe Award Of Unprecedented Highest Marks By KP Boards

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 days ago Thu 23rd September 2021 | 07:46 PM

Body formed to probe award of unprecedented highest marks by KP boards

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education has taken notice of award of unprecedented highest marks in Martic and intermediate annual examinations by different boards of the province and constituted a fact-finding and assessment committee

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education has taken notice of award of unprecedented highest marks in Martic and intermediate annual examinations by different boards of the province and constituted a fact-finding and assessment committee.

The eight-member committee would verify and reassess the individual papers of candidates securing above 1090 marks out of 1100 in SSC and HSSC examinations 2021, said a notification issued here.

The body would also assess the track record of the students between their marks in present and previous examinations, it added.

It would examine the quality of paper checking and policy process by the Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Educations and would suggest corrective measures for future examinations.

The committee members include Additional Directress, Directorate of Professional Development Dr Safia Noor, Dr Shafqat Rehman of Directorate of Elementary and Secondary Education, Jehad Khan Principal GHS Sheikh Dheri Swabi, Dr Ajab Khan IM Sciences Peshawar, Siar Khan Subject Specialist (SS) Biology GHSS No 1 Peshawar, Hazrat Muhammad SS Chemistry GHSS No 1 Peshawar, Asmatullah Senior SS Math GHSS Pashtun Ghari, Nowshera and Sajjad Ahmad SS Physics GCNHSS Nahaqi Peshawar.

It is pertinent to mention here that students of different boards of KP got unprecedented highest marks in SSC and HSSC 2021annual examinations, even a female student secured 1100 out of 1100 in HSSC exams from Mardan BISE and several students secured 1099 and 1098 marks out of a total 1100 which created question marks on credibility of checking and award of marks in the examinations.

The award of unmatched marks by KP boards invited social media criticism and discussion on education system in the province. Even KP Education Minister expressed concerns over the highest marks and thus formed a body to dig out veracity of the marks achieved.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Social Media Student Mardan Nowshera Swabi Ghanaian Cedi BISE HSSC From

Recent Stories

Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits Nort ..

Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits North, South America to enhance st ..

7 hours ago
 Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cy ..

Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cycliste Internationale for next ..

8 hours ago
 US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to ..

US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to Humanitarian Activities - Tre ..

7 hours ago
 Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Is ..

Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Islamabad Int'l airport

7 hours ago
 In landmark judgment, NEPRA approves IGCEP 2021-30 ..

In landmark judgment, NEPRA approves IGCEP 2021-30

7 hours ago
 Pakistani Prime Minister Hopes US, China, Russia H ..

Pakistani Prime Minister Hopes US, China, Russia Help Afghanistan Recover From W ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.