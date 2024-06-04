Open Menu

Body Formed To Probe Death Of Patient In Emergency Of MRHSM Hospital, Three Suspended

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 04, 2024 | 12:20 PM

Body formed to probe death of patient in emergency of MRHSM hospital, three suspended

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) The health directorate has constituted an inquiry committee to probe into the death of a patient in emergency at Mian Rashid Hussain Shaheed Memorial Hospital, Tehsil Pabbi, district Nowshera due to alleged negligence and non-attendance by the doctors of the hospital.

A notification issued here said that the three-member committee would include chairman Additional Secretary Health Department Niaz Muhammad and Deputy Secretary Admin Health Department Muhammad Tufail. The committee would submit its report within three days.

Meanwhile, the Directorate General of Health Services suspended the services of three officials of the hospital including CT Pharmacy Sulman, MT Sohail Khattak ward attendants Ammar and Abdullah till further orders.

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed Rashid Nowshera

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 June 2024

3 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan beat Uganda by ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan beat Uganda by 125 runs

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 June 2024

4 hours ago
 Constable suspended over bribe

Constable suspended over bribe

12 hours ago
 Riaz Ahmad reelects President dist headmasters, pr ..

Riaz Ahmad reelects President dist headmasters, principals association

13 hours ago
 PTI misused cipher for political gains, violated O ..

PTI misused cipher for political gains, violated Official Secrets Act: Rana Ihsa ..

13 hours ago
Idat case transferred to another court

Idat case transferred to another court

13 hours ago
 PTI founder, Qureshi acquitted in long march vanda ..

PTI founder, Qureshi acquitted in long march vandalism cases

13 hours ago
 Youth drowns in swimming pool

Youth drowns in swimming pool

13 hours ago
 Govt to make no compromise on national security : ..

Govt to make no compromise on national security : Barrister Aqeel

13 hours ago
 Governor takes notice of increasing street crimes, ..

Governor takes notice of increasing street crimes, traffic issues

13 hours ago
 SSP gives appreciation certificates to cops for in ..

SSP gives appreciation certificates to cops for increasing conviction rate in cr ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan