Body formed to probe death of patient in emergency of MRHSM hospital, three suspended

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) The health directorate has constituted an inquiry committee to probe into the death of a patient in emergency at Mian Rashid Hussain Shaheed Memorial Hospital, Tehsil Pabbi, district Nowshera due to alleged negligence and non-attendance by the doctors of the hospital.

A notification issued here said that the three-member committee would include chairman Additional Secretary Health Department Niaz Muhammad and Deputy Secretary Admin Health Department Muhammad Tufail. The committee would submit its report within three days.

Meanwhile, the Directorate General of Health Services suspended the services of three officials of the hospital including CT Pharmacy Sulman, MT Sohail Khattak ward attendants Ammar and Abdullah till further orders.