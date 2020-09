KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :A body of an elderly man was found from Gandasingh' Gadopali area on Friday.

A police spokesman said, on information, a team reached the spot and took the body into its custody.

The body identified as Muhammad Arshad, 60, was resident of the same area.

The police shifted the body to District Headquarters Hospital for autopsy as further investigation was underway.