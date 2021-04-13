Body found

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :-:A young man was found dead in a deserted place, in the jurisdiction of Civil Line police station.

Police said on Tuesday that some passersby witnessed the corpse of a 35-year-old man lying at a deserted place and informed the police.

The police reached the spot and dispatched the body to mortuary for postmortem.

Apparently, the man identified as Liaqat was an addict and he died due to non-availabilityof drugs.

Police were investigating.