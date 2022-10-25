- Home
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
Body Found
Faizan Hashmi Published October 25, 2022 | 03:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :The body of a man was found from limits of Sajid Shaheed Police here on Tuesday.
According to police, the man was tortured to death by unidentified accused and threw thebody near Chungi No 9.
Police started investigation after shifting the body to the District Headquarters Hospital.
Related Topics
Recent Stories
Azam Nazeer Tarar resigns as Federal Law Minister
PM decides to form judicial commission to probe murder of journalist Arshad Shar ..
SBP sets Dec 31 as last date for exchange of old currency notes
Second solar eclipse of 2022 to take place today
PM to attend Future Investment Initiative Summit in Riyadh
T20 World Cup 2022 Match 19 Australia Vs. Sri Lanka
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Teams constituted to probe into killing of three brothers6 minutes ago
-
Judicial Inquiry to probe Arshad Sharif's death: Marriyum6 minutes ago
-
Sindh CM condemns attack on anti-polio team in Balochistan6 minutes ago
-
Azam Nazeer Tarar resigns as Federal Law Minister14 minutes ago
-
PBM supports 314 children get cochlear implants16 minutes ago
-
DG ML&C inaugurates underground rainwater storage tank16 minutes ago
-
Rana Tanveer for expediting completion of ongoing projects under PNCU16 minutes ago
-
Economic future is linked with IT growth: FCCI16 minutes ago
-
Samar denounces KP govt. for not paying salaries to WSSP staff26 minutes ago
-
Livestock dept introduces special bus to impart training to cattle farmers26 minutes ago
-
PDMA, PRCS distribute relief items worth Rs 35 mln among flood victims in Kohistan26 minutes ago
-
PM decides to form judicial commission to probe murder of journalist Arshad Sharif29 minutes ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.