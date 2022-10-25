UrduPoint.com

Body Found

Faizan Hashmi Published October 25, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Body found

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :The body of a man was found from limits of Sajid Shaheed Police here on Tuesday.

According to police, the man was tortured to death by unidentified accused and threw thebody near Chungi No 9.

Police started investigation after shifting the body to the District Headquarters Hospital.

