FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2022 ) :The Body of a man was found from a roadside in the area of Kotwali police station.

A spokesman said here on Sunday that some passersby spotted the body of 40-year-old man lying along a road near Dhobi Ghat Ground and informed the area police.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation, he added.